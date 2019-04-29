Letter to BS: Neither PM Modi, nor Opposition leaders follow EC norms

Apropos the report “PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Varanasi” (April 26), just after the Election Commission (EC) announced the dates for the 2019 general election, former DGP of Uttar Pradesh Vikram Singh and environmentalist Shaivika Agrawal had filed a petition in the apex court seeking ban on roadshows and bike rallies. The Supreme Court had quickly dismissed the plea saying “we are not inclined to entertain this”. Though there are certain EC restrictions on such shows, neither the Prime Minister nor the leaders of the Opposition parties follow the norms.

We don’t know how and when such mega roadshows got into our election campaigns. Let us assume, it was the during the Congress period. So it is a bit strange why PM Narendra Modi, who wants to clean India from various ills germinated by the Congress rule (or misrule), could not make a small beginning by ending such mega roadshows for other parties to follow.

For such a popular leader what is the purpose of such roadshows? Even in 2014, with the money power at their disposal, the Bharatiya Janata Party had managed to organise roadshows for Modi. This time in UP, Chief Minister Adityanath has used the government machinery at disposal. This has only added more colour to the grand show that has turned all TV channels into “NaMo” channels. Leave aside the Congress, which is not short of funds, but what about the other parties who are fighting it out in Varanasi? What kind of level playing field will be left for them?

N Nagarajan

Secunderabad