Letter to BS: No one killed Pehlu Khan? All six accused acquitted

Everyone — from the witnesses, the viewers of the video footage and the police and the courts — know who lynched to death. Still the dairy farmer’s killers were acquitted in a clear case of sabotage of justice. When an open-and-shut case like this does not result in conviction, it can make targeted slayings appear normal. Nevertheless, it is to be hoped that the appellate court (Rajasthan High Court or the Supreme Court) will reverse the flawed judgment of the sessions court.

