JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Rhetoric, reform, reformers
Business Standard

Letter to BS: No one killed Pehlu Khan? All six accused acquitted

Everyone - from the witnesses, the viewers of the video footage and the police and the courts - know who lynched Pehlu Khan to death

Business Standard 

Story in numbers: Will a new law against lynching solve the problem?
Representative Image

Everyone — from the witnesses, the viewers of the video footage and the police and the courts — know who lynched Pehlu Khan to death. Still the dairy farmer’s killers were acquitted in a clear case of sabotage of justice. When an open-and-shut case like this does not result in conviction, it can make targeted slayings appear normal. Nevertheless, it is to be hoped that the appellate court (Rajasthan High Court or the Supreme Court) will reverse the flawed judgment of the sessions court.

G David Milton, Maruthancode

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Sun, August 18 2019. 22:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU