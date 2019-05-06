Letter to BS: Odisha govt did a sterling job in disaster management

-
This refers to “Standing up to Fani” (May 6). The piece illustrates the various aspects of the super cyclone and rightly gives the credit to Odisha state government, disaster management authorities, local administration, meteorological department and many more for a tough job done well.
A few more lessons are worth considering by all. First, maximum thrust on pucca houses in coastal areas needs a separate policy, as every such event has confirmed. Secondly, the care of the animal wealth of those displaced, especially automatic insurance coverage of their animals and quick settlement of claims, need policy prescriptions. Thirdly, why can’t we store pre-cooked food and drinking water for a few days, at 1,000 shelters, relieving the volunteers for other, more urgent jobs. Fourthly, low mortality may dampen the national spirits to come forward to rehabilitate the people who have lost their everything.
Y P Issar Karnal
