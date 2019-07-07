Letter to BS: Over 70% of India's water comes from below the ground

This refers to "Saving India's groundwater” (July 5). Historically, agriculture has been the traditional activity for generations when the population problem was non-existent and land was available in plenty. However, today a much larger population, more cultivation and rampant extraction have led to groundwater depletion.
In this context, social will with coordinated planning will ensure economic, equitable and need based distribution of quality groundwater. However, mere human efforts are insufficient and supportive mechanisation is equally necessary. Panchayat-level planning in consultation with geologists can facilitate coordination with an identified government agency at the grassroots level. The provision of incentives to farmers will also create social will. The conduction of research is welcome but ground level implementation is an immediate necessity.
C Gopinath Nair, Kochi
