JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Letter to BS: CEA's ill-conceived suggestion deserves outright rejection
Business Standard

Letter to BS: Over 70% of India's water comes from below the ground

The conduction of research is welcome but ground level implementation is an immediate necessity

Business Standard 

groundwater

This refers to "Saving India's groundwater” (July 5). Historically, agriculture has been the traditional activity for generations when the population problem was non-existent and land was available in plenty. However, today a much larger population, more cultivation and rampant extraction have led to groundwater depletion.

In this context, social will with coordinated planning will ensure economic, equitable and need based distribution of quality groundwater. However, mere human efforts are insufficient and supportive mechanisation is equally necessary. Panchayat-level planning in consultation with geologists can facilitate coordination with an identified government agency at the grassroots level. The provision of incentives to farmers will also create social will. The conduction of research is welcome but ground level implementation is an immediate necessity.

C Gopinath Nair, Kochi


Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Sun, July 07 2019. 21:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU