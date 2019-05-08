JUST IN
Letter to BS: Singhvi, Sibal should have approached EC before Supreme Court

Letter to BS: Policy to boost exports will not provide the required push

Here are a few suggestions

Illustration by Binay Sinha
This refers to “Policy to boost exports on cards” (May 7). What the working group is proposing to do will be helpful.

However, these are routine in nature and these alone will not provide the required push in export. One must therefore look at other option. Here are a few suggestions:

-Hold discussions with those who have a larger share of the domestic market, compared to the export market;

-Do everything we can to boost R&D in the steel industry.

-The textile industry should go for value added products based on manual design, which can only be done in India.

-The sugar industry should be given freedom and incentive to produce blendable alcohol to reduce import of crude.

N P Sinha Jamshedpur

First Published: Wed, May 08 2019. 23:07 IST

