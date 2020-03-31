Letter to BS: Political parties should donate to covid-19 relief funds

-
-
It is laudable that many well-to-do individuals, industrialists and organisations are coming forward to generously donate money to relief funds for Covid-19 pandemic and mobilise resources for helping the people in this hour of crisis. It is, however, disheartening that the major political parties have not opened up their coffers yet. During elections, they spend crores. Now is the time they should donate money generously to set an example.
Ravi Bhushan Kurukshetra
