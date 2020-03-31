JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Letter to BS: Govt should set up an exclusive fund for migrant labourers
Business Standard

Letter to BS: Political parties should donate to covid-19 relief funds

It is disheartening that the major political parties have not opened up their coffers yet

Business Standard 

Volunteers pack relief material for poor people during a nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Patna. Photo: PTI
Volunteers pack relief material for poor people during a nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Patna. Photo: PTI

It is laudable that many well-to-do individuals, industrialists and organisations are coming forward to generously donate money to relief funds for Covid-19 pandemic and mobilise resources for helping the people in this hour of crisis. It is, however, disheartening that the major political parties have not opened up their coffers yet. During elections, they spend crores. Now is the time they should donate money generously to set an example.

Ravi Bhushan Kurukshetra


Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Tue, March 31 2020. 23:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU