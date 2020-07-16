Letter to BS: Protect Western Ghats from turning into a concrete jungle

This refers to the editorial “Protecting Western Ghats” (July 16). The are abundant in natural resources and the ayurvedic community of Kerala and other states depend mostly on them for their medicinal preparations. Additionally, the hills are home for many species of animals, birds and trees and a source of water across six states.

Already, many parts of the Ghats have suffered due to and no more damage to them should be permitted even for rail links. The most important benefit is that the work as a barrier on the west coast for defence purposes which is becoming more relevant today.

The Centre should allot more funds under the Development Programme and the Ghats may also be offered in parts to corporate houses for adoption and maintenance under their CSR spending. The environment ministry should also prohibit power connection for private use in the area so that further conversion of the Ghats into concrete jungles can be stopped.

M Raghuraman, Mumbai

