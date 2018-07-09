Letter to BS: Raise retirement age of judges, says Attorney-General

The plea — to raise the of judges — made by (AG) of India (pictured) in his speech at a farewell function organised in honor of retiring Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel on July 6, did not get much media attention. According to Venugopal, the present of 62 for and 65 for the apex court was a blow to several judges who did not get enough time on the bench to implement their innovative thoughts.

By default, the in India in the government and public sectors has been linked to employment opportunities, career progression and in certain cases, like in the case of the apex court, an ‘equal opportunity for all’ to reach the highest level. This convention has ended up in the unenviable situation described by the AG, wherein individuals reaching certain high positions do not get much time to do what they always wanted to do. The low retirement age has also been creating a captive talent pool, trained and prepared in the public sector for recruitment by the private sector.





ALSO READ: UP govt mulls 'compulsory retirement' for 'unfit' employees in their 50s

It is time for a review of the retirement age and the retirement process in the government and the public sector. The first appointment itself could be delinked from age and made for tenures of 10, 20 or 30 years, further extendable by five years at a time, based on the performance and need, subject to fitness tests. Top level appointments — for the High Court and the and for the post of chief justice, chief secretaries in states, heads of statutory bodies and public sector undertakings including public sector banks — could be initially for a tenure of three years extendable on merits. Sector-specific talent pools can also be considered.

M G Warrier Mumbai

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number