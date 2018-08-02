Letter to BS: Raising repo rate for second time seems a welcome move by RBI

This refers to the editorial “Ahead of the curve” (August 2). prices are going upwards and it will have a direct impact on trade deficit and retail as well. Plus the United States is putting pressure on India for cutting oil intake from Iran. We know that there are a few states that are yet to pass the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission. This will further raise Keeping all this in mind, raising the for the second time in succession to keep under check seems a welcome move by the

Bal Govind, Noida

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number