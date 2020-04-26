Letter to BS: Rash decisions should not be taken to tackle Covid-19

It’s true that ultraviolet or UV rays can decrease the viability of viruses, including the new coronavirus, on surfaces but that doesn’t mean people with Covid-19 who expose themselves to UV light or sunlight that contains UV radiation will get rid of the infection. Looks like US President is so desperate to reopen the economy that he’s now suggesting that sunlight and ingesting disinfectants like Lysol could help cure It’s hilarious!

Sunlight has been the most discussed topic in the battle. It is an excellent natural source of Vitamin D, which has many health benefits, including an increased resistance to infectious diseases. There have been clinical trials to see if Vitamin D improves the outcomes among Covid-19 patients. However, so far there’s no evidence to suggest it reduces the risk of contracting the

Chlorine bleach is toxic. It can and does kill people who drink it. Bleach should not be injected or ingested. Bleach and sunlight might kill the coronavirus on a park bench, but they are harmful to the body. This pandemic is an emerging study and we should not take rash decisions based on the preliminary findings.

Ravi Teja KathuripalliHyderabad

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number