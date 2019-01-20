Letter to BS: RBI guv Shaktikanta Das favours flexible policy objectives

-
ALSO READ
RBI board meet on Dec 14 to focus on liquidity in financial system
Letter to BS: RBI should do what is right and protect autonomy
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das calls for 'frank discussions' with the govt
Letter to BS: Shantikanta Das has to sort out a lot of tricky issues
Shaktikanta Das promises to uphold RBI autonomy; will meet PSB heads today
-
This refers to Anup Roy’s report “Das favours flexible policy objectives” (January 19). In his maiden speech as the RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das has asserted the RBI’s mandated roles without being controversial in expression. As brought out in the report, India’s central bank has all along been playing a proactive role in promoting economic growth and financial inclusion by dovetailing its policies in consonance with the government of India’s (GOI) policy prescriptions.
This occasionally came into conflict with the performance of RBI’s core functions with regard to maintaining price stability and regulation of institutions in the financial sector. With improved transparency in communication, sometimes media and vested interests inflated the differences in policy perceptions between the GOI and the RBI out of proportion.
Viewed from this angle, the clarity in policy perceptions visible in the RBI governor’s speech is soothing and comforting. He is fully aware of the need to balance the twin objectives of economic growth and price stability and will need unreserved support from the GOI. The government will need to follow the required discipline on the fiscal policy front. It is going to be a tightrope walk in an election year for both the finance minister and the RBI governor. Unfortunately, both cannot afford to threaten to ‘walk alone’.
M G Warrier Mumbai
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU