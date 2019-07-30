Letter to BS: RTI not only jams up govt work but also that of the courts

The time has come to cut down the huge bureaucracy built up under the CIC and in various arms of the government just to handle RTI queries. RTI not only jams up government work but also that of the courts. And RTI does not result in any improvement in outcomes; be it the "cut money" scandal in Bengal or the premeditated political violence in Kerala or the rampant violence against Dalits in Periyarist Tamil Nadu. RTI has been of no help in addressing these severe social problems. Incident- ally, NGOs are strongly against RTI being made applicable to them though they were the first and foremost in criticising its amendment.

G Vijayaraghavan, via email



