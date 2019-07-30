Letter to BS: RTI not only jams up govt work but also that of the courts

-
ALSO READ
Letter to BS: RTI amendments dilute common citizens' right to information
Illusion of empowerment: Why we must oppose any law that makes RTI illusory
RBI: Still unaccountable and above law?
At Irdai, discrepancies in reporting of sexual harassment cases
SC warns RBI for failing to disclose information under the RTI Act
-
The time has come to cut down the huge bureaucracy built up under the CIC and in various arms of the government just to handle RTI queries. RTI not only jams up government work but also that of the courts. And RTI does not result in any improvement in outcomes; be it the "cut money" scandal in Bengal or the premeditated political violence in Kerala or the rampant violence against Dalits in Periyarist Tamil Nadu. RTI has been of no help in addressing these severe social problems. Incident- ally, NGOs are strongly against RTI being made applicable to them though they were the first and foremost in criticising its amendment.
G Vijayaraghavan, via email
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU