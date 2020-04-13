Letter to BS: Sanitising tunnels in Kerala will do more harm than good

Various methods are now being used to curb and control the spread of the and the latest to join the list are sanitising /disinfecting tunnels. These have been put up by various agencies, institutions and departments as part of their sanitisation drive. Though people welcomed these initially, many now opine that some of these are unscientific and rather than helping the public, they can cause harm. The Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad — a science body — has opined that there is no scientific evidence that supports the effectiveness of such tunnels for disinfection.

Even the World Health Organisation doesn’t recommend sodium hypochlorite or hydrogen peroxide, which are being used in the disinfectant tunnel, for fumigation. It has to be noted that hypochlorite solution is used to clean tables, floors, and equipment in hospitals and not used for fumigation. People may get the wrong idea that once they pass through the tunnel, they are safe. This may lead them to ignore measures such as social distancing and prevent crowding.

Further, chemicals used in tunnels such as hydrogen peroxide and chlorine may cause allergy to the skin and eyes and if these enter the lungs in large amounts, they may lead to pneumonia and various pulmonary illnesses. Even the chief minister of Kerala has asked the agencies to avoid such unscientific tunnels. The health departments and other public agencies must take urgent measures regarding this matter.

M Pradyu Kannur



