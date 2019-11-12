Letter to BS: SC's Ayodhya judgment is a perfectly convincing one

-
ALSO READ
Letter to BS: There were no winners or losers in the Ayodhya verdict
PM Modi equates SC verdict on Ayodhya with Berlin wall demolition on Nov 9
Ayodhya verdict: Read full text of Supreme Court's title-suit judgment
Political leaders react to SC verdict on Ayodhya dispute, call for peace
Sangh meets two of three objectives with Supreme Court ruling on Ayodhya
-
This refers to “Awaiting real closure” (November 11). It is well established in the law of evidence that it is only in criminal cases that the evidence required is to establish beyond a reasonable doubt. In civil cases, the evidence required is only by preponderance of the evidence. It is often that the judge has to persuade himself to lean on one side as opposed to the other. If the evidence is not quite clear cut, the principle that the judge has to follow in civil cases is the preponderance of probability. The opposite can never be true. We cannot enter here what evidence the five judges of the Supreme Court considered as preponderant in favour of the conclusion that the disputed land was used more by one side rather than the other. On principle, the judgment is perfectly legal and convincing.
Sukumar Mukhopadhyay via email
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 ·
E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU