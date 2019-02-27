Letter to BS: Security in high profile areas should be beefed up

The editorial, “After retribution’’ (February 27) is a balanced assessment of the current situation. In the afterglow of the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) show of strength and precision, let us not let our guard down. The chances of trying to engage in a show of military prowess are slim given India’s overwhelming military superiority. But the chances of them encouraging terrorists to attack across India cannot be ruled out. While we might have neutralised a batch of trainees and their mentors, it will not take long for a fresh lot to be recruited and trained. In a land of endemic poverty where jihadis are looking for cannon fodder, finding and brainwashing impressionable youths is an easy task.

The in high profile areas across the country will be beefed up. But public places like malls, cinema theatres, etc that are vulnerable. Common citizens should keep their eyes and ears open for suspicious activities. A mass media campaign should also be unleashed educating citizens about this. The local network of informers should be used proactively.

There are reports, post the Mumbai serial strikes in 2008, the IAF had presented to the government a plan for strikes against terror camps. The approval never came. One wonders if the camps had been neutralised a decade ago, would we have seen such bloodshed?

KV Premraj

Mumbai