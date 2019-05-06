Letter to BS: Services should be linked with all other economic activities

JUST IN
The recent session (Geneva, 1-2 May, 2019) of the UNCTAD multi-year expert meeting on trade, services and development focused on the strengthening productive capacity through services. It is an essential theme for trade policy as well as for putting us on the path to economic growth and sustainable development. However, the predominance of services in economic activities reflects only one part of the situation. There is another which is equally essential: Intersections or links between services and all other economic activities. Forward and backward linkages measure these value addition of services to output and exports of all economic sectors.

Sourish Dutta, Kerala

