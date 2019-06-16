Letter to BS: Take strict action against those guilty of beating doctors

Opposition leaders of different political parties including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have always been united on various aspects in agitating against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. All those leaders have maintained a curious silence over the lawful agitation by doctors of government hospitals in West Bengal, which has started affecting health care services in other parts of the country as well, with the doctors there standing united with their counterparts in West Bengal.

The leaders of other political parties should exhibit their loyalty to national and public interest by going to Kolkata to persuade Banerjee to mend her ways, and help end the strike by government doctors. She should take strict action against those guilty of beating doctors in the government hospitals.

It is praiseworthy that Union health minister Harsh Vardhan has made a humble appeal to Banerjee to ensure an immediate end to the strike of doctors in government hospitals of West Bengal by accepting their genuine demands.

Madhu Agrawal, New Delhi

