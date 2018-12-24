Letter to BS: The prime task of govt is to defend the Constitution

The former Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra, had sometime back said that protection of the fundamental rights of citizens is the sacrosanct duty of the judiciary, conferred upon it by the Constitution. The moment the governing entities encroach upon the fundamental rights of the citizens or when there is an apprehension that there is an encroachment, the judiciary is obliged to stand by them. The prime task of the three wings of the government is to defend the Constitution, its values, morals and philosophy.

The right to equality before law embodied in Article 14 of the Constitution of India applies equally to all. The law should be equally administered, like should be treated alike.

The right to life and personal liberty embodied in Article 21 implies that life is not merely the physical act of breathing. It does not connote mere animal existence or continued drudgery throughout life. It has wider meaning — to live with human dignity, to make lives meaningful, complete and worth living.

The pensioners of organisations such as the Life Insurance Corporation of India, whose cases for updating of pension are pending at some High Courts and at the Supreme Court, hopefully would get judgment in their favour, if they do plead strongly before the benches. They not waste their time, money and energy on petty issues like interim relief.

Shreedhar Nadkarni Mumbai

