Letter to BS: There were no winners or losers in the Ayodhya verdict

This refers to the edit “Awaiting real closure” (November 11). Kudos to the Supreme Court for finally deciding the emotion-laden Ram Janmabho-omi-Babri Masjid case that was pending in courts for a long time. It deserves credit for a fair and just verdict that allotted the disputed land for a Ram temple in It did not give the land to the contending parties thus depriving them of making religious or political gains. It gave it to the government through a trust to ensure objectivity in the construction and maintenance of the new temple. Secondly, it held the destruction of the Babri Masjid in 1992 as illegal — the trial in the case should be put on fast track. Thirdly, it compensated the Muslims by giving them five acres of land in a prominent area, almost twice the size of the land they claimed (2.77 acre).

The court has done its job and the verdict has cast a greater responsibility on the people, parties and the government to derive the possible benefits. The verdict was the victory of justice in which no one won or lost. We should now rebuild the bond of harmony and respect among all communities, the onus on Hindus being the most. This should put an end to the strategy of using places of worship as an election ploy. The trust should comprise those who enjoy reputation for fair play. The government should make certain that the logic of faith is not exploited to lay claims on other places of worship as insisted by the apex court also.

Y G Chouksey, Pune

