Letter to BS: Toying with Aadhaar, identity display must be avoided

This refers to the reports on public display of the Aadhaar number and the release of the Assam NRC list (August 1). Whatever be the intention of the authorities, a quick clarification on the following aspects may help:

The safe handling of documents like Aadhaar, PAN card and ATM card has to be the responsibility of the owner. Misuse of ‘stolen’ documents, being a criminal offense, the law will take its course. While divulging the number and other details in print should be only for genuine purposes, information like passwords and PIN numbers will remain a secret. The claims that someone has credited one rupee in a bank account of Trai Chairman using Aadhaar are puerile and meant to fool those who are not familiar with banking transactions or Google search.

As regards the NRC list, the issue is sensitive and touches emotions. The authorities need to make it clear that the process of compiling the list is still on and make genuine efforts to ensure public support in avoiding further controversies on the issue.

M G Warrier Mumbai

