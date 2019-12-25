Letter to BS: What is mighty India scared of, a German student protesting?

JUST IN
It is a matter of shame that a 24-year old German student pursuing his post-graduation at IIT Madras was summarily asked to leave the country

Protesters at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi

It is a matter of shame that a 24-year old German student pursuing his post-graduation at IIT Madras was summarily asked to leave the country by the Immigration Bureau officials for having committed the sin of participating in protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. It is ironical that a German student should have been subjected to such a harsh treatment. After all, the IIT-M owes its existence to technical and financial assistance from the former government of West Germany the largest educational project sponsored by West Germany outside their country. The student’s act, in no way, had the potential of even remotely causing any prejudice to our national interest. Yet, if indeed there was a violation of visa conditions, his apology should have been gracefully accepted and he should have been let-off with a warning.

S K Choudhury Bengaluru

First Published: Wed, December 25 2019. 20:50 IST

