Letter to BS: What is mighty India scared of, a German student protesting?

It is a matter of shame that a 24-year old German student pursuing his post-graduation at IIT Madras was summarily asked to leave the country by the Immigration Bureau officials for having committed the sin of participating in protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. It is ironical that a German student should have been subjected to such a harsh treatment. After all, the IIT-M owes its existence to technical and financial assistance from the former government of West Germany the largest educational project sponsored by West Germany outside their country. The student’s act, in no way, had the potential of even remotely causing any prejudice to our national interest. Yet, if indeed there was a violation of visa conditions, his apology should have been gracefully accepted and he should have been let-off with a warning.

S K Choudhury Bengaluru

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number