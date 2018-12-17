Letter to BS: Why HAL was not picked as offset partner in Rafale deal?

What is one to make of what appears to be the unsolicited admission by the government in the Supreme Court that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) would take 2.7 hours to do what Rafale can do in an hour? Doesn’t this expose the claims made in support of the Make in India campaign and expose our ability to play in the big league? The admission would seem to imply that we are unable to absorb any technology transfer and become efficient. Such an admission does have long-term ramifications. Are the employees of HAL proud to learn about it? Why shouldn’t the government shut down the company?

S K Khosla Chandigarh

