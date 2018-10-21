Letter to BS: Will nations jointly oil the peace mechanism under UN?

The vested statesmen’s interests in global oil and armaments have already destroyed the harmony of the Arabian nations. These nations stand further divided into various religious fundamentalist militia groups that are engaged in daily warfare resulting in the loss of hundreds of innocent lives in and elsewhere. The brutal killing of missing Saudi journalist in the consulate in Turkey, allegedly at the behest of the of whom the journalist was critical, is a serious matter and will escalate tensions further. The must intervene to fix accountability. Will the nations jointly oil the peace mechanism under the umbrella?

Brij B Goyal, Ludhiana

