Letter to BS: Will nations jointly oil the peace mechanism under UN?

The vested statesmen’s interests in global oil and armaments trade politics have already destroyed the harmony of the Arabian nations. These nations stand further divided into various religious fundamentalist militia groups that are engaged in daily warfare resulting in the loss of hundreds of innocent lives in Yemen and elsewhere. The brutal killing of missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the consulate in Turkey, allegedly at the behest of the Saudi King of whom the journalist was critical, is a serious matter and will escalate tensions further. The United Nations must intervene to fix accountability. Will the nations jointly oil the peace mechanism under the UN umbrella?
Brij B Goyal, Ludhiana
