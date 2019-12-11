Letters to BS: Change in mindset is key for preventing crimes against women

-
This refers to “The legitimisation of vengeance” by Shyam Saran (December 11). The police seem to have ended the sordid saga without allowing it to be mired in the judicial tangle. Abhorrent crimes against women is rampant. The number of cases pending in courts needs to be looked into and efforts taken for speedy resolution. We also see how instant justice gets meted out against people with no influence or political backing.
Atrocities against women by men will only cease when the mindset of men undergoes a change. It has to begin from childhood.
K V Premraj, Mumbai
