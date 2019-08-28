Letters to BS: Naresh Goyal not as naive as he is projecting himself to be

This refers to “Goyal structured schemes to siphon off funds” (August 25). It is now crystal clear that is not as naïve as he is projecting himself to be. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly got evidence that Goyal had siphoned off large amounts of money in foreign jurisdictions by creating a number of tax-evading schemes. The ED has taken possession of various incriminating documents. It is also emerging that either Goyal or companies controlled by him may have routed inflated commission to its own group entity in Dubai. What does all this indicate? Does this in any way show him as an honest businessman or a kind-hearted employer who has great sympathy for his employees?

My question to readers and followers of the episode is, how long will the country tolerate these types of fugitives? Yes, I repeat, he is a fugitive. He has violated the FEMA rules and there is enough evidence for him to be booked under the anti-money laundering provision. Also, he hasn't paid his employees their dues and has defaulted on bank loans.

I am aware that one of his attempts to flee the country was foiled but there is nothing in the public domain about his current whereabouts. If he is in this country, my appeal to the legal fraternity is please get hold of him, prosecute him and allow the law to take its own course in a time-bound manner. It will reinforce the credibility of the law enforcers in the eyes of the public. We hope Goyal will not be allowed to take asylum in another country to spend the rest of his life peacefully.

Sanjoy Dutta, Kolkata



