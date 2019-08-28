JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Letters to BS: Surplus transfer should not be seen as a windfall gain
Business Standard

Letters to BS: Naresh Goyal not as naive as he is projecting himself to be

The ED has taken possession of various incriminating documents

Business Standard 

Naresh Goyal
Naresh Goyal

This refers to “Goyal structured schemes to siphon off funds” (August 25). It is now crystal clear that Naresh Goyal is not as naïve as he is projecting himself to be. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly got evidence that Goyal had siphoned off large amounts of money in foreign jurisdictions by creating a number of tax-evading schemes. The ED has taken possession of various incriminating documents. It is also emerging that either Goyal or companies controlled by him may have routed inflated commission to its own group entity in Dubai. What does all this indicate? Does this in any way show him as an honest businessman or a kind-hearted employer who has great sympathy for his employees?

My question to readers and followers of the Jet Airways episode is, how long will the country tolerate these types of fugitives? Yes, I repeat, he is a fugitive. He has violated the FEMA rules and there is enough evidence for him to be booked under the anti-money laundering provision. Also, he hasn't paid his employees their dues and has defaulted on bank loans.

I am aware that one of his attempts to flee the country was foiled but there is nothing in the public domain about his current whereabouts. If he is in this country, my appeal to the legal fraternity is please get hold of him, prosecute him and allow the law to take its own course in a time-bound manner. It will reinforce the credibility of the law enforcers in the eyes of the public. We hope Goyal will not be allowed to take asylum in another country to spend the rest of his life peacefully.

Sanjoy Dutta, Kolkata

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Wed, August 28 2019. 21:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU