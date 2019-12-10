Letters to BS: Quit making lame excuses, crack down on onion price rise

This refers to “Birthday gift” (December 10). It was quite interesting to learn that a party leader and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy chose the occasion of the birthday celebrations of Congress Party President Sonia Gandhi to protest against the centre’s failure to control the price of the staple. He not only gifted packs of onion to women workers of the party but many passers-by also. It would have been more effective if he had sent a pack or two to Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan to bring home his point. Needless to say, the government’s failure to properly visualise the emerging situation post onion crop failure and its inability to rise to the occasion well in time has led to the messy situation both on the supply and on the price side. Sadly, there has been no honest admission of the failure till date. All that we find at ground zero are some lame excuses.

