LIC IPO: How should a company that controls 70% of the market be valued?

India’s finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, recently made a groundbreaking announcement proposing the listing of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) through an initial public offering (IPO). LIC is the country’s largest insurer, controlling more than 70 per cent of the market share in terms of the number of policies sold and first-year premiums.

Based on media reports, the stake sale is unlikely to be more than 10 per cent, which itself could be divested in multiple tranches considering the expected size. The proposed listing could prove to be one of the ...