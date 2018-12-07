Lives are not for barter

No matter how important Christian Michel might be to eradicate bribery, win elections or nail the Gandhis, it would be despicable if his extradition was part of a deal linked with the capture of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, daughter of the ruler of Dubai, who seems to have disappeared from the face of the earth.

If she is dead, it would confirm — coming hard on the heels of Jamal Khashoggi’s murder — that West Asia is indeed an area of darkness, and that there isn’t much light in India either. The American CIA and others attribute Khashoggi’s ...