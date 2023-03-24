Lock, stock and barrel: Meet Jamshyd N Godrej, chairman and MD, G&B

It's a warm February afternoon, and I’m meeting Chairman at his Vikhroli office in Mumbai. I've tried to draw him out to a restaurant or a nearby hotel but he's flipped the invitation back for lunch at his factory cafeteria. As I drive towards the building we are meeting at, I can’t help but notice the gigantic work sheds that house what look like missile and aeronautical fuselages. The Godrej brand might be best known for locks, almirahs and soaps but its other ventures are clearly not small.