Lunch with BS: Advocate Indira Jaising is giving voice to the voiceless

Her NGO Lawyers Collective filed the first petition to scrap Section 377 in 2001 on behalf of Naz Foundation. Earlier in the year, she was voted among the top 50 most influential leaders in the world by Fortune magazine.

She’s the first woman to be appointed Additional Solicitor General of India, and many of her cases are considered important legal landmarks. Yet, Indira Jaising cuts a somewhat lonely figure in the Supreme Court, a rare voice always raised in support of minorities — be they the Rohingya, homeless pavement dwellers or indeed women lawyers not unlike herself. ...