Lunch with BS: Rahil Ansari explains how Audi is planning to grow younger

As I walk into Threesix-tydegree, a restaurant at The Oberoi, Delhi, for lunch with Rahil Ansari, India head for Audi, I am a bit surprised to see him engrossed in an animated discussion with one of the hotel staff members.

As I approach them, I can hear him enquire about the changes that the hotel has gone through over the two years it had been closed for renovation. When he spots me, he starts telling me how he was once upset with a five-star hotel in Delhi for asking the same questions about him every time he checked in. “It used to take about 20 minutes every time and I ...