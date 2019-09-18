Mamata brings sandesh for PM after 'rosogollas of mud' jibe during polls

During the campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (pictured) had said that she would send Prime Minister Narendra Modi rosogollas made of mud, pebbles so that he lost his teeth. Modi had responded a few days later saying he would welcome such rosogollas as prasad since the soil of Bengal had the essence of great men like Ramakrishna Paramhansa, Swami Vivekananda and others. On Wednesday, Banerjee met the PM and brought with her some of the best sandesh that Kolkata had to offer. Her former confidante Mukul Roy, who is now in the Bharatiya Janata Party, was not as generous towards her. Roy is the neighbour of Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien and Banerjee's nephew Abhishek at the national capital's South Avenue. Banerjee stays at Abhishek's house when in Delhi. On Wednesday, Delhi Police barricaded the entire stretch of the street, blocking the access to Roy's residence. Roy's aides protested and the barricades were removed.

Connected by ban

On Wednesday, Congress spokesperson Ajay Maken welcomed the Centre's move to ban e-cigarettes but demanded to know why it had not banned cigarettes and gutkha as well. He said it was intriguing that the Centre's ban on

e-cigarettes came days after US President Donald Trump called for a ban in the US, and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to travel to the US to meet him. Maken said it would have been better had New Delhi announced the ban before Trump did. When Maken was asked whether it was his personal view or that of his party's that cigarettes and gutkha be banned, the former union minister said it was his personal view.

Colourful war

After painting some Anna Canteens in YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) colours (blue, green and white) and renaming them Rajanna Canteen, the YS Jaganmohan Reddy government issued orders to paint all 11,158 gram panchayat offices in Andhra Pradesh in YSRCP colours. In its enthusiasm, it went ahead and gave an unexplored territory a dash of colour. Telugu Desam Party MP from Vijayawada Kesineni tweeted a photograph of a cemetery in Guntur district that had been painted in YSRCP colours. The photograph showed the graveyard walls, arch and a room sporting blue, green and white. His tweet drew immediate reaction with YSRCP supporters putting out photographs of another crematorium and a public toilet that sported TDP’s signature yellow.