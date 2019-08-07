Managing India's dams

After several vain bids since 2010 to enact Central legislation to ensure that dams are properly maintained, the government has finally managed to get the Dam Safety Bill, 2019, passed by the Lok Sabha.

This Bill, yet to be approved by the Rajya Sabha, provides for an elaborate institutional and procedural mechanism for regular inspections, repairs, and other maintenance work to avert disasters related to dam breaches. However, it does not go beyond the structural security to also ensure operational efficiency and judiciously managing water discharges to minimise the threat to the survival ...