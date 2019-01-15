Move on, Mr Goyal

At least two large and significant carriers were either destroyed or at the doorstep of ruin during the reign of UPA I and II: Kingfisher Airlines (KFA) and Air India. In both the cases, the authorities, ministers and government officials are directly responsible for either creating the problems or abetting them.

In the case of the national carrier, we can only blame poor management and decision-making, involving none other than the bureaucracy and ministers. In the case of KFA, there was no reason for the airline to continue flying even as long as it did since it was bleeding cash. It was ...