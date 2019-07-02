New fiscal mindset key to reviving growth

India's growth has hit a soft patch, battling structural, cyclical, domestic and global headwinds, all at once. It started with the fallout in the non-banking financial companies (NBFC) sector. While bank credit growth has picked up since, NBFC credit is slowing.

And to the extent NBFCs were buoying growth in the fastest growing sectors, overall economic growth is at risk. The global environment is not helping either. India is more open and more affected by global issues than many believe. India's exports have been sluggish, and the complex set of issues dragging global growth ...