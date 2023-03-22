JUST IN
Not just adaptation
A comprehensive partnership
Covid risks
Avoiding contagion
Pricing pressure
Leadership position
Global law, local practice
Non-essential curbs
Import dependence
Comprehensive approach
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Editorial Â» Editorials
Notes on urban prosperity
icon-arrow-left
Steep correction
Business Standard

No more farm fires

Govt must not let agri protests escalate

Topics
farm fires | Stubble burning | farmers protest

Business Standard Editorial Comment 

The protest rally by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers’ unions, in Delhi on Monday might not have been as big as anticipated but it has managed to bring the issue of farmers’ unrest back in focus. The most worrisome is the warning issued by the SKM leaders that if the commitments made to them in December 2021 are not met, they would hold a protest bigger than the almost one-year-long blockade of the Delhi borders that forced the Central government to repeal the controversial farm laws.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on farm fires

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 22:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.