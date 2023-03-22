No more farm fires

The protest rally by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers’ unions, in Delhi on Monday might not have been as big as anticipated but it has managed to bring the issue of farmers’ unrest back in focus. The most worrisome is the warning issued by the SKM leaders that if the commitments made to them in December 2021 are not met, they would hold a protest bigger than the almost one-year-long blockade of the Delhi borders that forced the Central government to repeal the controversial farm laws.