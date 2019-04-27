Opposition v BJP/RSS v Modi

Whichever way the cookie crumbles, the next government will be formed by the BJP because, in the absence of a formal pre-poll alliance, the president is bound to invite the single-largest party. Only a major upset bordering on a miracle would yield a different result. Though this was always known, for a very short while there was some talk that Narendra Modi would not be prime minister.

But he has proved equal to the challenge and has squashed all such hopefulness. Thus, for the last six weeks or so he has dominated the scene completely. Indeed, he has converted the 2019 general election ...