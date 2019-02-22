Ordinary Kashmiris are our fellow countrymen, not the enemy

The Pulwama terrorist attack, and the 49 CRPF soldiers it killed, is an abominable tragedy, as are all terrorist attacks. Nobody should have to die a violent and/or premature death, including soldiers who voluntarily put their lives on the line.

It is the job of diplomacy to ensure that as few soldiers as possible find themselves in harm’s way. It is also a fact that even with the best diplomacy, the best policy, and the best-intentioned engagement, there is no foolproof way to prevent terrorism — not even with the best allocation of resources, the best technology, and the ...