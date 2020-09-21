JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns

A changing narrative about the Prime Minister can unravel his leadership
Business Standard

Pandemic Pool: Is this the best the insurance sector could come up with?

In case of a calamity, the govt may need to step in to help those at the lower rung of the economic ladder and it may not need the insurance sector as a middleman in those circumstances

Topics
Insurance Sector | Coronavirus | Insurance policy

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee 

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee

In the middle of a financial crisis, the insurance companies have managed to create a difficult situation for the central government. They have asked for the setting of a humongous Rs 75,000 crore 'Pandemic Pool' by the finance ministry, in the process putting the insurance regulator in a difficult position.

The basic idea of the pool is to underwrite the financial ability of the owners of medium, small and micro sector units, so that they do not have to lay off employees if another Covid-19 like pandemic strikes. It will not apply to the current crisis but the money will ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Mon, September 21 2020. 09:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU