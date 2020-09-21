Pandemic Pool: Is this the best the insurance sector could come up with?

In the middle of a financial crisis, the insurance companies have managed to create a difficult situation for the central government. They have asked for the setting of a humongous Rs 75,000 crore 'Pandemic Pool' by the finance ministry, in the process putting the insurance regulator in a difficult position.

The basic idea of the pool is to underwrite the financial ability of the owners of medium, small and micro sector units, so that they do not have to lay off employees if another Covid-19 like pandemic strikes. It will not apply to the current crisis but the money will ...