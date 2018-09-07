Parable of the aunts

How many kinds of aunts are there? On any visit home, I can be sure to run into most of mine, and they could give Bertie Wooster a run for his money. There is a flurry of them, descending in gaggles at different points of the day, sending me into a rictus of despair with a look and a raised eyebrow, reminiscent of past demeanours.

It seems their only purpose is to drive a wedge of fear into my thudding heart as they wait for my stammered greetings to cease so they can upbraid me about my under-whelming life. My maternal aunts tend to be prissy and gubernatorial, their glasses glinting ...