Pitfalls of internet curfew: Inconvenience to locals, hampering police work

The current internet blackout in Lucknow and some other districts in Uttar Pradesh following violent protests related to the Citizenship Amendment Act is not only inconveniencing people but hampering the work of the police. The cyber wing of the state police is burning the midnight oil to identify the perpetrators of violence. So far, it has arrested more than 100 people and registered 80-odd first information reports for uploading inflammatory posts on social media platforms. However, the suspension of internet services is making the task of identifying the culprits difficult for cyber wing sleuths.

Medicines, not liquor



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched the Mukhyamantri Aawas Yojana for the residents of jhuggi jhopri (JJ) clusters in Delhi, which is going to the polls in February. Speaking at the event, Kejriwal said his government in the past five years had worked to ensure delivery of basic services to the people. “Aapke school ka intezam kar diya, aapke paani ka intezam kar diya, aapke dawa daru ka intezam kar diya,” he said, pausing to clarify that his government had ensured the availability of only “dawa” and not “daru”. “Wah ek aadmi khush ho gaya wahan” (that man there got happy), Kejriwal said, pointing to a man in the crowd, to peals of laughter.

Policing with chocolates



The festive spirit has got to traffic police persons in Goa. Instead of penalising traffic violators, they have been distributing chocolates among them. To look the part, these policemen, patrolling the streets of Panaji, were also dressed as Santa Claus. That is not all. The violators had to also listen to a lecture on traffic safety and related regulation. Some found it amusing and were relieved to not get a ticket. Others were not sure if the exercise would drive the underlying message home.