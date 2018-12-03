Potential unemployment rate 8.9% in November 2018

Labour market metrics improved a tad in November 2018 compared to their levels in October 2018. But, in essence they remain dismal. The unemployment rate was lower at 6.62 per cent in November compared to 6.91 per cent in October. The labour participation rate improved from 42.39 per cent to 42.72 per cent.

And, the employment rate improved from 39.46 per cent to 39.89 per cent. The improvement was concentrated in the rural areas. Urban regions saw a deterioration in labour market metrics. In rural India, labour participation rate improved from 43.06 per cent in October 2018 to ...