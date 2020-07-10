Power policy puts the cart before the horse

A few weeks ago, the government announced that a new tariff policy under the Electricity Act, 2003, would be introduced shortly. The policy appears to have been delayed but it may be mentioned that tariff policy is prepared under section 3 of the Electricity Act and it was first drafted in January 2006.

It has undergone amendments in the past, in 2008 and 2011. A draft policy incorporating the latest proposed amendments was put up in the public domain for comments in May 2018 and a perusal reveals that the amendments are pro-consumer and attempt to deliver power at affordable rates with ...