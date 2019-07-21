Prawn seeds to trademarks, here are a few key court orders from last week

Technical members missing in IPAB Though the Intellectual Property Appellate Board (IPAB) was established in 2003, it has not been functional for quite some time. The board deals with matters under the Patents Act, the Trade Marks Act, the Copyright Act and the Plant Varieties Protection Act. In each of these cases, it requires a technical member apart from a judicial member.

According to a status report submitted to the Delhi High Court this month, no technical member (copyright) has been appointed so far. Concerning patents, the post has been lying vacant since May 2016. Similarly, ...