Prepare for a Second Wave

One of the most popular videos on Twitter this week has been of a sixty-something PhD in quantum chemistry calmly explaining on Wednesday night how even seemingly tiny increases in the rate of infection of the SARS-CoV-2 could potentially overwhelm intensive care units capacity in her country.
Anything below 1 means the the virus is under control while anything above — that is, one infected person is passing it on to more than one other person on average — is an indicator that the epidemic is still progressing. German Chancellor Angela Merkel was highlighting that if the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST Rs
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
Note: Subscription will be auto renewed, you may cancel any time in the future without any questions asked.
What you get?
ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL
- Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
- Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
- Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
- Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
- Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
- 18 years of archival data.
NOTE :
- The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
- Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
- To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
Note: Subscription will be auto renewed, you may cancel any time in the future without any questions asked.
What you get
ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL
- Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
- Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
- Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
- Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
- Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
NOTE :
- This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
- Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
- To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU