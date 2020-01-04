Private role in the space race

In the 1400s, China used to own the biggest seafaring fleet in the world — it was called the “Treasure Fleet”, with some ships as big as 127-metre long. In comparison, La Santa María was only 49-metre long.

There was another key difference — while the Chinese fleet was government-owned, the small Santa María was a private explorer’s flagship; his name was Christopher Columbus. China appeared all set to circumnavigate the globe but instead, the Ming Dynasty retracted into itself and burnt down the Treasure Fleet, apparently in a bid to ...