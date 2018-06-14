PSU stocks are best avoided at this point

Samir Arora recently made an interesting point. Speaking at a conference, the legendary money manager said, he did not necessarily have full conviction about the stocks he picked. But he did have strong convictions about the stocks he did not buy! This paradoxical attitude makes sense if you think about it.

Many stocks have good points and appear worth buying. But even blue-chips can throw up unpleasant surprises and an investor has to be prepared for expensive mistakes. But once an investor has found a reason (or reasons) to reject a stock, he can pretty much forget about it, unless ...