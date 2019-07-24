Purity norms drive nanotech in pharma

In a shabby lane of Noida’s sector 2, a non-descript building houses the India offices of a clever little company. Arcanely named i3 Nanotec, it has been using nanotechnology for Indian pharmaceutical majors. One of the big challenges that drug makers face is the high volume of chemicals which are used and then wasted during the manufacturing process.

A long-standing challenge for the industry worldwide has been to reduce and recover the input chemicals. By recovering the chemicals, the environmental impact is minimised. But it makes business sense, too, since recovering and reusing ...