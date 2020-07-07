Quis custodiet ipsos custodes and the Rule of Law

The images of the murder of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, by the police, and the consequent release of pent-up emotions of minority groups and supporters of human rights across the United States were still fresh in our minds when P Jeyaraj and his son Bennix were murdered by the police in Tamil Nadu. However, there were no public protests in India of the scale seen in the United States.

Perhaps because of Covid restrictions, or perhaps because we have become so desensitised to everyday stories of police brutality that it has become a part of our daily fabric of life. The story ...