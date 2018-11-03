Reasons for hope in the face of climate change

The Paris Agreement adopted the goal of limiting global warming to two degrees Celsius and recognised the need to actually restrict warming to 1.5 degrees. The recently released Special Report of the International Panel on Climate Change is an unambiguous wake-up call. The present trajectory is taking the world to warming by three degrees.

There is no option but to get to a fossil fuel-free global economy at the earliest if human civilisation is to survive. Fortunately, technological breakthroughs make transitioning to a fossil fuel-free economy both feasible and affordable. The cost ...